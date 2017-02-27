Salem considers constructing splash p...

Salem considers constructing splash pad at Centennial Park

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Morning Journal

Salem Parks Commission members have informally agreed to explore the cost of installing a new feature at Centennial Park that could make a splash with the younger swimming pool crowd. Commission member Lucille Karnofel presented her research on a splash pad that could be similar to what the city of East Palestine installed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC