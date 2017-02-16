Salem commission prepares for major u...

Salem commission prepares for major utility projects

11 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

The city Utilities Commission committed itself and its checkbook to several projects Thursday totaling in excess of an estimated $11.7 million which will come partly from reserve funds and partly from a loan. Much of the work has been talked about for years, with a Phase 2 project to continue upgrading the wastewater treatment plant showing the largest price tag at an estimated $7.4 million to construct a sludge dewatering building to reduce solids and a storage pad to store the sludge, build a new administration building at the wastewater treatment plant and install two new primary clarifiers or settling tanks for solids to replace clarifiers first installed in 1928.

Read more at Morning Journal.

Salem, OH

