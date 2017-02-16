Salem commission prepares for major utility projects

The city Utilities Commission committed itself and its checkbook to several projects Thursday totaling in excess of an estimated $11.7 million which will come partly from reserve funds and partly from a loan. Much of the work has been talked about for years, with a Phase 2 project to continue upgrading the wastewater treatment plant showing the largest price tag at an estimated $7.4 million to construct a sludge dewatering building to reduce solids and a storage pad to store the sludge, build a new administration building at the wastewater treatment plant and install two new primary clarifiers or settling tanks for solids to replace clarifiers first installed in 1928.

