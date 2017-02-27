Roses&Thorns
Roses to unheralded and unsolicited acts of community service, with special thanks and recognition to the Whitehill family of Salem for leading by example. A family walk along the section of East Pershing Street behind Giant Eagle led the foursome to make a biweekly effort to clean up trash along the roadway and sidewalk area starting early last summer.
