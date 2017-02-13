Police department presents first activity reports of 2017
The first month of activity reports for 2017 are in the books for the St. Clair Township Police Department as the monthly findings were revealed during Tuesday's board of trustees meeting. Police Chief Donald Hyatt presented the January activity report for the police department, which indicated a total of 271 reports handled throughout the first month of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC