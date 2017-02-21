ODOT to fund Salem signal pole replacement

Work to replace all traffic signal poles and cross arms in the downtown is scheduled to begin next week by the Ohio Department of Transportation, three years after a traffic light crashed onto State Street when a pole collapsed. During the investigation into why the signal pole fell over in 2014, the city discovered that the poles installed by ODOT in 1995 which were supposed to be galvanized were not, apparently leading to metal deterioration.

