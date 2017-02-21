ODOT to fund Salem signal pole replacement
Work to replace all traffic signal poles and cross arms in the downtown is scheduled to begin next week by the Ohio Department of Transportation, three years after a traffic light crashed onto State Street when a pole collapsed. During the investigation into why the signal pole fell over in 2014, the city discovered that the poles installed by ODOT in 1995 which were supposed to be galvanized were not, apparently leading to metal deterioration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC