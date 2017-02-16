Nurse updates County Board with flu figures, situation
With deaths of two children due to influenza in the past month in Columbiana County, nurse Jennifer Davis informed the Columbiana County General Health District Board on Wednesday about the most up-to-date figures and situation. The county health department still has plenty of flu shots available if anyone still needs one.
