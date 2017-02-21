No action taken on part-time Salem tax clerk

City council's Finance Committee plans to reconsider a request to change a part-time tax office job from seasonal to permanent, but not until fall after measuring the financial worth. Committee Chair Councilman Brian Whitehill commented after the meeting Monday that the committee didn't feel there was enough merit to make the change now, since the money is already in the budget to hire someone to cover the rest of the year at the seasonal rate of $11.06 per hour.

