Muskrat' wins Salem bee

Not even her older brother, eighth-grader Josiah, who won the Salem Schools City Spelling Bee last year, but got tripped up on the word Lainey, 10, battled back and forth for multiple rounds with fellow Southeast School fifth-grader Emma Hammers, also 10, before finally winning the championship on the word to become the first runner up and also qualify for the county bee, which is set for 6:30 p.m. March 8 in the Lisbon David Anderson High School auditorium in Lisbon. Other qualifiers for the county contest include: second runner up Jacob McLachlan; third runner up Tanner Flickinger; fourth runner up Elena Economous; and fifth runner up Rachel Fowler.

