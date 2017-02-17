More businesses moving into TownCenter development

The city's planning commission approved site plan reviews this week for an optometry practice and retail eyewear store owned by Julie Mackall, and an office for Firestone Homestead LLC. Mackall told the commission she currently practices in Salem and would like to open a new practice at 140 Carriage Drive. The retail store will be at 151 TownCenter Ave. Jeremy Mackall presented the commission with a site plan for the Firestone Homestead LLC office, which he said will house its sale and leasing operations for the available residential lots.

