More businesses moving into TownCente...

More businesses moving into TownCenter development

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Salem News

The city's planning commission approved site plan reviews this week for an optometry practice and retail eyewear store owned by Julie Mackall, and an office for Firestone Homestead LLC. Mackall told the commission she currently practices in Salem and would like to open a new practice at 140 Carriage Drive. The retail store will be at 151 TownCenter Ave. Jeremy Mackall presented the commission with a site plan for the Firestone Homestead LLC office, which he said will house its sale and leasing operations for the available residential lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC