More businesses moving into TownCenter development
The city's planning commission approved site plan reviews this week for an optometry practice and retail eyewear store owned by Julie Mackall, and an office for Firestone Homestead LLC. Mackall told the commission she currently practices in Salem and would like to open a new practice at 140 Carriage Drive. The retail store will be at 151 TownCenter Ave. Jeremy Mackall presented the commission with a site plan for the Firestone Homestead LLC office, which he said will house its sale and leasing operations for the available residential lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC