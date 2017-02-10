Initial reports indicate Influenza A cause of children's deaths
That statement was contained in a press release issued Sunday by Dr. George Wilson, county coroner and the medical director for the Salem health department. The influenza strain this year does not seem to be any more virulent than in the past, Wilson wrote, but according to the Center for Disease Control's website, recent flu activity has been increasing.
