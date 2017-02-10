Initial reports indicate Influenza A ...

Initial reports indicate Influenza A cause of children's deaths

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Review

That statement was contained in a press release issued Sunday by Dr. George Wilson, county coroner and the medical director for the Salem health department. The influenza strain this year does not seem to be any more virulent than in the past, Wilson wrote, but according to the Center for Disease Control's website, recent flu activity has been increasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC