Feast helps fill panty shelves

Carolyn Jones of Salem Rotary serves up a slider to Dennis Niederhiser of Salem during the annual Fat Tuesday event sponsored by the Salem Community Center, Salem Kiwanis and Salem Rotary to benefit the Salem Community Pantry. Held for several years, Fat Tuesday features food vendors and celebrity chefs cooking their specialties to serve to hungry ticketholders and in the end, to feed the hungry in the community through the pantry.

