Driver in fatal in more trouble
An East Palestine teen accused of being the driver in a fatal car crash last spring was back in county Municipal Court Thursday accused of underage drinking. Jacob T. Chamberlain, 18, Bacon Avenue, was cited with underage consumption by Salem police, who reportedly stopped a vehicle he was riding in during the early hours on Thursday.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
