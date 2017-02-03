DeRienzo's Italian Restaurant has recipe for long-term success
DeRienzo's Italian Restaurant has been in business 84 years and Jim and Karen Augusta have owned it for the last 30. The 30 years will get you a big milepost alone, but the 84 makes it one of the longest, continuously-operated family businesses in Salem. Its history goes back to 1933 when Mike and Nicolina DeRienzo opened the restaurant at 387 S. Broadway Ave., serving real Italian food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC