DeRienzo's Italian Restaurant has rec...

DeRienzo's Italian Restaurant has recipe for long-term success

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Salem News

DeRienzo's Italian Restaurant has been in business 84 years and Jim and Karen Augusta have owned it for the last 30. The 30 years will get you a big milepost alone, but the 84 makes it one of the longest, continuously-operated family businesses in Salem. Its history goes back to 1933 when Mike and Nicolina DeRienzo opened the restaurant at 387 S. Broadway Ave., serving real Italian food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC