Dad and Daughter 1a pat
With record high temperatures, countians took to the outdoors and soaked up the sun this weekend. Ben DeMar and his 1-year-old daughter Alice of Salem were among those who made sure they enjoyed the outdoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC