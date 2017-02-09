Council member seated in Salem

City council welcomed a new member and approved the first step in returning a 1-mill recreational levy to the ballot during a meeting Tuesday. First Ward Councilwoman Christine Mancuso took her seat for the first time after Mayor John Berlin administered the oath of office prior to the meeting, taking the place of Dave Nestic who resigned at the end of December due to job constraints.

