Committee revises Community Reinvestment Area tax break plan

A plan to exclude certain residential areas from eligibility for a tax break on property improvements has been tweaked again, this time excluding new construction on undeveloped lots in those areas. In other words, owners of existing homes in those developments will have the ability to request a 100 percent tax abatement on the increased value from the renovation, such as adding a bathroom or bedroom, just like the rest of the city.

