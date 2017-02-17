Committee backs plan to cut parking, ...

Committee backs plan to cut parking, renovate McCulloch Park downtown

The proposed elimination of six parking spots in the McCulloch Park lot for a renovation project gained the support of a council committee Wednesday night. Salem Preservation President Jennifer Brown presented information to the Streets, Alleys & Sidewalks Committee about the proposed plan for the lot which is owned by the city according to tax maps on file at city hall.

