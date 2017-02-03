Columbiana nearly done with water system mapping
The city is almost done mapping its water system to fall into line with House Bill 512 by the March 9 deadline. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, and signed into law by Gov. John Kasich last summer, requires that all of the state's public water systems identify and map areas of their systems that are known to contain or likely contain lead service lines.
