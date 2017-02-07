Columbiana County 911 tax shrinking; officials consider levy
The county 911 tax on land phone lines generated a record low amount of revenue in 2016, prompting officials to ponder whether it might be time to consider seeking a levy to help fund 911 operations. The issue came up at last week's meeting of the Columbiana County 911 Advisory Committee, where 911 Director Peggy Clark reported the landline tax raised just $148,585 last year, down from $157,044 the year before.
