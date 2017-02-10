Chris Johnson and Katie Malloy
Jeff and Kelly Waters, Leetonia, and Rick and Sherri Malloy, Salem, are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katie Malloy, to Chris Johnson, son of Sid and Paula Johnson, Munroe Falls. The bride-elect is a 2008 graduate of Salem High School and is employed with the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority.
