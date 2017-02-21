Boy, 9, is 5th Ohio child to die after flu-related illness
Health officials say a 9-year-old boy from Marion is the fifth child to die after suffering flu-related illness in Ohio this month. Relatives say his family initially thought the third-grader was suffering breathing problems related to his asthma.
