across - sour - scommunities

John Burkey, owner of Quaker Corner Flowers and Gifts Inc. of Salem, will host a demonstration in basic flower arrangement techniques and guidelines from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Salem Public Library's Quaker Room, 8211 E. State St. Attendance is open to the public and free of cost. Registration is required to attend the program and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042.
