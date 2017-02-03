across - sour - scommunities

The students made placemats and name tags for their guest to use. Ross said these items will depict "All my kids are looking forward to this special day, and it's just in time for Valentine's Day," CANFIELD - Angels for Animals at 4750 W. South Range Road will hold a Valentine's Day all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Cost is $8 and $5 for ages 6 and under.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.