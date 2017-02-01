3 bids for sewer extension come in under estimate
A sewer extension project which could increase economic development opportunities in the area of North Cunningham Road may end up costing the city less than expected. Three of the five bids opened last week for the construction project fell well below the engineer's estimate of $101,500, with X-Press Underground of Petersburg submitting the apparent low bid of $77,469.
