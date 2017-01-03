Woman pleads in theft from nursing school
A Leetonia woman accused of stealing more than $7,700 while employed as a secretary at Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing pleaded no contest to theft in office Friday morning in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Sherri L. Phillips, 49, Longs Crossing Road, Leetonia, was charged in 2013 with the fourth-degree felony charge after investigators found $7,730 had been stolen between January 2009 and September 2010.
