Two injured, one cited
Salem fire and police personnel tend to Dorothy Oesch, 84, of Cunningham Road, after a two-vehicle crash at Franklin Avenue and Southeast Boulevard at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday which left both her and her husband, 86-year-old Elmer, who was driving, injured. A vehicle driven by Shanesta Stratton, 33, of West South Range Road, stopped for the stop sign on Southeast Boulevard then entered the intersection, striking the Oesch vehicle, which was westbound on Franklin.
