Trial for suspects in Salem drug ring set for Aug. 14
Eight of the nine people indicted late last year for taking part in a drug trafficking ring in the Salem area in 2014 had a date scheduled for their joint jury trial next summer. Waiving the need for their clients to be present, five defense attorneys and a sixth on the telephone met Wednesday with two members of the county prosecutor's office and Judge Scott Washam to discuss dates and possible pretrial motions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC