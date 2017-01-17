Trial date set in Salem murder

After the results of a competency evaluation were sent to county Common Pleas Court, new dates were set for a jury trial for Terry A. Strosnyder, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Athena Nicholas, in Salem last summer. Judge Scott Washam said he has received a report from the Forensic Psychiatric Center of Northeast Ohio and at this point it appears the case should be returned to the docket.

