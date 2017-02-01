St. Paul kindergartner dies after contracting flu
St. Paul School students and staff planned to return to their classrooms today after the devastating weekend death of one of their own, kindergarten student Christopher Avila Jr. identifying the child as a student at St. Paul School in Salem. The student and two classmates from the kindergarten class had been out sick Friday.
