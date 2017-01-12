Salem waste plant work pegged at up to $19.9M
A study showing remaining improvements needed for the wastewater treatment plant included a price tag of $19.9 million if the city does everything on the list. For now, Utilities Commission Chairman Robert Hodgson asked utilities personnel to work on prioritizing what has to be done now and what can be pushed to another phase, put numbers on the plans and research sources of money to cover the costs.
Read more at Salem News.
