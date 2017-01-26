Salem residents warned of tax code changes
Salem taxpayers can expect a reminder in the mail this week about filing their 2016 city income tax return, a task that could become costly if done late, especially if a payment is due. That's something taxpayers have always been encouraged to do, but according to Pamer, it's even more important now since recent changes to the municipal income tax code have increased some of the penalties.
