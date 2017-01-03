Salem government ends 2016 in black

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Salem News

The city government's general fund ended the year in the black without any help from the cash carryover, with total revenue $10,645 more than total spending in 2016. City Auditor Betty Brothers attributed the positive swing to lower than expected health insurance costs, spending less than budgeted for a new police officer and an increase in receipts for the 1 percent income tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

