Salem council OKs raises for dispatchers
City council approved wage increases for permanent part-time dispatchers and the council clerk and agreed to start compensating members of the city Utilities Commission, but not without opposition from two council members who didn't like the timing for paying commission members. Both Councilwoman Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey and Councilman Roy Paparodis voted no on the wage ordinance, indicating a concern about starting to pay Utilities Commission members after water rates have just gone up for customers.
