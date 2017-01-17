Religious Happenings
The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. Sponsored by the staff of Family Practice in Honor of the Doctors. Menu will include chicken noodle soup, pork loin, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce, fresh veggies, fresh fruit and ice cream sundaes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC