Religious Happenings

The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. Sponsored by the staff of Family Practice in Honor of the Doctors. Menu will include chicken noodle soup, pork loin, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce, fresh veggies, fresh fruit and ice cream sundaes.

