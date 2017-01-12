Police Reports
Alex Christopher Wandle, 19, of Sebring, was traveling east in a pickup when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, re-entered the traffic way, crossing left of center then coming to rest off the left side of the road in the median. There was no damage to the vehicle which was able to be driven out of the median.
