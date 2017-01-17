Municipal Court

Municipal Court

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Stephen W. Bell Jr., 30, East Fourth Street, Salem, was bound over to the county grand jury on domestic violence and endangering children charges. Bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC