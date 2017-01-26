Municipal Court
In Columbiana County Municipal Court, a Feb. 6 pretrial was set for Deanna M. Lodge, 39, West 16th Street, Salem, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Lodge allegedly was intoxicated and sitting on the top steps of an apartment on Walnut Street with her jacket unzipped exposing her bare chest and wearing muddy pants as if she had fallen in them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC