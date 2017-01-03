Left of center on Columbiana-Lisbon Road

Columbiana EMS transported Alice Boone of Lisbon to Salem Regional Medical Center with minor injuries following a three-car crash on Columbiana-Lisbon Road near the intersection of Lower Elkton Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Douglas Patterson of Columbiana, driving a red GMC pickup, was cited for traveling left of center and striking Larry Harding of Leetonia in a white Toyata Rav4 and Boone, the driver of a silver Ford Fusion.

