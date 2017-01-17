KSU Salem holds Undergraduate Research Conference
Kent State University at Salem held its fall Undergraduate Research Conference, an event that recognizes students for their research and allows them to share what they learned through discussions with the academic staff. The conference is open to all undergraduates in any discipline and any for-credit course on any Kent State campus.
