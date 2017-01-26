Harriettsville couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Bennett will be celebrating their 70th wedding on Jan. 25, 2017. To honor the couple, family, friends and well-wishers may mail cards and congratulatory messages to their home address of 36995 Harriettsville Road, Lower Salem, Ohio, 45745.
