Grand jury issues 34 indictments

The Columbiana County Common Pleas Court grand jury issued 34 indictments this week, including 14 secret indictments, which will be released as they are served. The following are the open indictments: Michael S. Heverly, 31, South Union Avenue, Salem, is charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs, receiving stolen property, illegal manufacture of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.