Grand jury issues 34 indictments
The Columbiana County Common Pleas Court grand jury issued 34 indictments this week, including 14 secret indictments, which will be released as they are served. The following are the open indictments: Michael S. Heverly, 31, South Union Avenue, Salem, is charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs, receiving stolen property, illegal manufacture of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC