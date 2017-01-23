Fourth candidate for council seat announced
A fourth candidate submitted a letter of interest and resume for the First Ward city council seat on Wednesday, the day after Council President K. Bret Apple extended the deadline to 4 p.m. Monday. According to her resume, her banking experience stretches back to 1977 when she started as a teller with Society National Bank and continued into 2015 as senior vice president, district manager and regional pod leader for Huntington Bank serving in western Pennsylvania.
