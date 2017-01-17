ESC's Salem gift store plans vendor show Feb. 4
The Reach for the Stars gift shop opened its doors last month and will hold it's first event on Feb. 4 when it dedicates the day to its vendors. Customers can meet some of the people who design, draw, paint and make the merchandise Reach for the Stars sells.
