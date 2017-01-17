Drug charges send Salem man to prison for seven years
Corey A. Snay, 22, South Union Avenue, Salem, was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to seven years and four months in a state prison in three drug-related cases. The newest charges dealt with the illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine, the illegal possession of the chemicals for manufacturing meth and several counts of possession of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC