Divided council picks Christine Mancuso for seat
City council selected Christine Mancuso to become the new First Ward council member during a special meeting Tuesday night in a 3-2-1 vote. Mancuso received three votes, Dennis Weaver received two votes and John Patrick Righetti received one vote, giving Mancuso the most votes of the three candidates nominated by council members.
