County home gets new look through land bank program
Village and county officials stand outside the house on Hazel Street in Leetonia that had been rehabilitated through the county land bank program. Front row, from left, are Columbiana County Treasurer Linda Bolon, Leetonia Mayor Kevin Siembida, county Commissioner Jim Hoppel, and county development department employee Bobby Ritchey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC