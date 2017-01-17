Council still taking nominations for 1st Ward

Anyone living in the First Ward who's interested in the seat vacated by former councilman Dave Nestic still has a chance to step forward, with 4 p.m. Monday the new deadline for filing letters of interest and resumes and qualifications. The letters/resumes should be sent to: Salem Council President K. Bret Apple, Salem City Hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.

