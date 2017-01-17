Council still taking nominations for 1st Ward
Anyone living in the First Ward who's interested in the seat vacated by former councilman Dave Nestic still has a chance to step forward, with 4 p.m. Monday the new deadline for filing letters of interest and resumes and qualifications. The letters/resumes should be sent to: Salem Council President K. Bret Apple, Salem City Hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC