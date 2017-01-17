Columbiana County Grand Jury
Tony A. Sonagere, 65, state Route 45, Salem, was served a secret indictment for cultivation of marijuana with a forfeiture specification and having weapons while under a disability, both third-degree felonies. Sonagere allegedly grew at least five kilograms but less than 20 kilograms on July 7. Additionally, he had several firearms - a Marlin .22 caliber, a Winchester .22 caliber, a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, a Browning 20-gauge shotgun, a Browning 16-gauge shotgun, a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun, a Smith and Wesson 1500-22-250 with a scope, a Thompson .50 caliber and a Hi-Standard model HD .22 caliber - which were for use in the purpose of protecting his marijuana growing operation.
