Clothes collected for needy
Ryse Sports Performance collected new and nearly-new athletic shoes and workout apparel during the holiday season to help the Salem Salvation Army care for needy families in the Salem area. The new fitness center, located at 30235 Salem-Alliance Road between Salem and Damascus, donated the athletic shoes and clothing to the mission on Jan. 26. "It's also about having access to life's basic needs like food, shelter and clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC