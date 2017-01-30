Clothes collected for needy

Ryse Sports Performance collected new and nearly-new athletic shoes and workout apparel during the holiday season to help the Salem Salvation Army care for needy families in the Salem area. The new fitness center, located at 30235 Salem-Alliance Road between Salem and Damascus, donated the athletic shoes and clothing to the mission on Jan. 26. "It's also about having access to life's basic needs like food, shelter and clothing.

