CIC has $150K for small businesses, but no takers

The Columbiana County Community Improvement Corp. has more than $150,000 to lend small businesses needing help getting started or expanding, but there has been little or no interest over the past several months. County development Director Tad Herold, whose offices administers the CIC's small business revolving loan fund program, reported the balance in the fund is $154,883, which is the highest since he came on board several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.